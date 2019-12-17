IDF thwarts attack near Bethlehem

IDF troops thwarted an attempted attack after spotting an Islamic operative hurling a firebomb at Israeli vehicles adjacent to the town of Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem.



Troops fired towards the attacker and a hit was identified. The attacker attempted to escape and troops pursued and apprehended him.

Another attempted attack was thwarted at the Gaza border Tuesday evening.

An armed terrorist approached the fence in the southern Gaza Strip Tuesday evening. The terrorist was shot by an IAF pilot and reportedly killed while attempting to infiltrate into Israel