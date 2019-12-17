California groom killed on his wedding night

Wedding crashers return with bats after being asked to leave reception, murder the groom.

A groom was murdered by two wedding crashers at his wedding in California, NBC News reported.

Joe Melgoza, 30, was assaulted by the uninvited guests at his wedding reception at the home of his bride's sister in Chino, California, Saturday night.

According to the family, a fight broke out when the two men were asked to leave.

“Those cowards came back with bats," Andy Velasquez, the victim's brother, told NBC Los Angeles.

Melgoza was struck in the head and suffered blunt head trauma. He died of his injuries Sunday morning.

The attackers were arrested Sunday afternoon.

Melgoza leaves behind an 11-year-old daught whom he had sole custody of.