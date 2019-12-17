Rabbi Yitzchak Neria's grandfather and Echad l'Echad's vision

Click here to donate

Rabbi Yitzhak Neria, founder of the Echad' l'Echad Foundation, spoke to Arutz Sheva on the yartzheit (anniversary of the passing) of Rabbi Moshe Zvi Neria, and of the “outstanding avreichim” project run by the foundation to support the next generation of religious Zionist leaders.

"Today is Yud Tet Kislev, the yartzheit of my grandfather, Rav Moshe Zvi. It's the 24th yartzheit. It's a special day for us as a family, but it's a special day also for the Dati Leumi (national religious) community, and actually for Klal Yisrael (the community of Israel)," Rabbi Neria said.

He recalled how the great sage the Chazon Ish told his grandfather that he must stay in his yeshiva. "You have the ability now to grow students who are very honest, very righteous ... this is the most important thing," the Chazon Ish said.

"Today, in Keren Echad l'Echad, we continue his project. We know that we can produce and cultivate the biggest Talmedei Chamachim (Torah scholars) from the Dati Tzioni world. But in order to make it, we need to give them the ability to sit and learn for a few years with comfort and not being worried about how they earn their living," Rabbi Neria stated.

