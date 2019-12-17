Kuwaiti hated Israel, fled to convert, and immigrated to Israel

25-year-old Yusuf Almohna became Naftali - educated on hatred for Israel, recently decided to move to London, on way to immigrate to Israel.

He is a Muslim, and in the past would call himself a hater of Israel. But in recent years, he has undergone an ideological upheaval, began to love the Jewish State, and finally decided he wanted to convert and immigrate to Israel. This is the story of Yusef Almohna from Kuwait, unveiled today on Kan 11 News.

Almohna secretly led a Jewish lifestyle in his parents' home - putting on tefillin, wearing a kippah, lighting Shabbat candles, and reading the Torah. A few people knew in Kuwait about his double life, while outside the home he tried to act normally.

"I'm no less Jewish than any other Jew," Almohna said from his home in Kuwait. "I feel like a Jew in exile." In recent days he has fled to the UK to fulfill his dream of immigrating to Israel. He is trying to integrate into the Jewish community there, and hopes that eventually he will come to Israel too, despite the many difficulties.