Policeman killed in Jersey City to be buried

The police detective who was one of four people murdered in a shooting attack in Jersey City last week will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals was the first person to be killed in the attack at the JC kosher supermarket last Tuesday. Seals, 40, left behind a wife and five children.

The owner of the grocery store, 33-year-old Leah Minda Ferencz, was also killed in the shooting, along with 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch and a third civilian. Ferencz and Deutsch were laid to rest last week.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said the two heavily-armed attackers were seen on CCTV footage driving a stolen van to the store and seemed to have deliberately chosen the supermarket.

"It was a targeted attack," Fulop said. "We could see the van moving through Jersey City street slowly. The perpetrators stopped in front of there, calmly opened the door with two long rifles. Him, and the other perpetrator, and began firing from the street into the facility."

Public Safety Director James Shea said there were other targets on the street that the attackers bypassed.

"It was clearly that was their target and they intended to harm people inside," Shea said.