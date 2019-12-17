Failed driving student attacks examiner

A student who failed a practical driving test in Netanya violently attacked the examiner who failed him and kicked and pushed him.

Channel 12 News reported the examiner did not remain passive and began beating the student back.

The unusual incident occurred this morning on Habonim Street in Netanya. The student was outraged that he failed the driving test and violently attacked the examiner. In response, the examiner turned to him and hit him in the head. Then, the two descended into hitting each other with kicks and punches.

Both student and examiner were evacuated for medical treatment to Laniado Hospital in the city. Both separately filed police complaints for assault.