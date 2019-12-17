Successful CPR on woman 35 weeks pregnant in Beit Shemesh

First responders manage to resuscitate pregnant woman late in her 3rd trimester who passed out on the street and stopped breathing.

A woman in her 35th week of pregnancy collapsed near an educational institution in Beit Shemesh on Tuesday morning. A bystander saw the woman collapse and called emergency services.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Rosenberg was driving on the same street and received the emergency alert from United Hatzalah's dispatch and immediately responded to the call arriving in under 30 seconds.

"We got a call for a light injury I was 20 seconds away," said Rosenberg.

"I arrived and people were screaming that she wasn’t breathing. I grabbed my medical kit and I rushed over to the woman. I quickly checked for a pulse and to see if she was breathing. There was no pulse and she was turning blue. I relayed to dispatch that I was initiating CPR and asked for additional responders and an ICU ambulance to be sent. I had the bystander who made the call take over compressions while I instructed him how to perform them correctly. I asked some other bystanders to clear the area of the crowd that had gathered while I attached a defibrillator and began assisted ventilation. One of the bystanders, a friend of the woman’s, alerted me that the woman was 35 weeks pregnant."

"The defibrillator gave three shocks as we battled for the woman's life and for the life of her unborn child. In the meantime, other volunteers from United Hatzalah began to arrive as well as a local ambulance team and joined in our efforts. We continued performing CPR and worked together as a team. On the fourth shock, we managed to gain a steady pulse. We put the woman in the ambulance and to our joy, we heard her begin to cough. I was told later that the woman regained consciousness in the hospital and is considered to be in stable condition."