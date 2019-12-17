Boeing to suspend production of 737 MAX aircraft

Boeing officially suspends production of model which crashed twice in five months, killing nearly 350.

Boeing will suspend its production of the 737 MAX airplanes in January 2020, the company said in a statement.

"Safely returning the 737 MAX to service is our top priority," the statement said, adding that the process "must be extraordinarily thorough and robust" and that "the FAA and global regulatory authorities determine the timeline for certification and return to service."

"We remain fully committed to supporting this process. It is our duty to ensure that every requirement is fulfilled, and every question from our regulators answered.

"We have decided to prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft and temporarily suspend production on the 737 program beginning next month."

The company also said that it continued building new planes and currently has some 400 in storage. Employees will "continue 737-related work, or be temporarily assigned to other teams in Puget Sound."

"We will keep our customers, employees, and supply chain top of mind as we continue to assess appropriate actions," Boeing promised.

Boeing's announcement comes after the planes were grounded internationally following two deadly crashes. Initial investigations showed clear similarities between the two crashes, which killed a total of 346 people.