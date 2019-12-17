Justice Minister selects interim state prosecutor

Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) announced Tuesday that he has decided to appoint Orly Ginsberg Ben-Ari as the temporary replacement for Shai Nitzan, the former state prosecutor whose term ended this month.

Ginsberg Ben-Ari currently serves as the central district deputy prosecutor.

“After a number of meetings, consultations, and talks I had with various officials including Civil Service Commissioner Prof. Daniel Hershkowitz and Attorney General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit, I have made my decision,” Ohana said.

“All of the candidates I met with have rich backgrounds and lots of experience as prosecutors, and are both skilled in their profession and as administrators. I was very impressed by everyone.”

“Orly has served in the prosecution for 28 years in a number of positions. Her experience is extensive and rich, from the criminal field and the security field, and she is a graduate of the Israel National Defense College, has her Master’s degree in political science (and national security) and her Bachelor’s degree and another Master’s degree – with honors – in law.”

The appointment of Ginsberg Ben-Ari to serve as interim state prosecutor came despite Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s opposition. Mandelblit had pushed for the appointment of Shlomo Lemberger, the deputy prosecutor for criminal matters, and had rejected the four other candidates considered for the position, reportedly threatening to take the matter to court if any candidate other than Lemberger was selected.

Ginsberg Ben-Ari’s appointment is temporary, and must be renewed every three months, since she is being appointed by a minister (Ohana) appointed during a caretaker government.