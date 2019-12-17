Watch: Jewish woman attacked on NYC subway

Subway passenger praises mass-shooting in New Jersey kosher grocery store, injures Jewish woman in anti-Semitic attack.

An Israeli Jewish woman riding on a New York subway train was assaulted by a fellow passenger in an anti-Semitic attack which took place just days after a mass shooting inside of a kosher grocery store in New Jersey.

Lihi Aharon was riding on a New York City subway train from Manhattan to Brooklyn when a fellow passenger launched into an anti-Semitic rant, insulting an elderly Orthodox Jewish passenger.

The passenger, an African American woman, shouted “Allahu Akbar” and praised the two shooters responsible for the Jersey City kosher grocery store attack last week.

“It’s good they killed Jews in New Jersey, they should have killed you,” the woman said during her rant.

The two shooters involved in the attack last week were members of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, a black supremacist group.

During the rant, Aharon pulled out her phone and began recording the woman’s verbal tirade.

That point, however, the woman attacked Aharon, striking her in the face and knocking the phone out of her hand.

While Aharon suffered a cut on her face and was bleeding, no other passengers intervened.

Shortly thereafter, Aharon pushed the subway train’s emergency button, and police officers quickly arrive on the scene.

Officers arrested the woman, who continued to make anti-Semitic, anti-white, and homophobic comments.

“You f***ing nasty ass Jew,” the woman said after being detained. “You f***ing stinking ass Jew.”

The woman then said the Jews present at the scene were not truly Jewish because they are white, a belief promoted by the black supremacist group the Black Hebrew Israelite movement.

“You ain’t even a Jew, you white,” the woman said.