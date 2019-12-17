Knesset Speaker to back Netanyahu in Likud race - indirectly

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) has decided to throw his support behind Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the upcoming Likud leadership race against challenger MK Gideon Sa’ar, set for December 26th.

According to a report by Kan Tuesday morning, while Edelstein has thus far declined to openly endorse Netanyahu, activists working on Edelstein’s behalf have become campaigning for Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister had pressed Edelstein for an explicit public endorsement, though the Knesset Speaker has refrained from openly favoring either Netanyahu or Sa’ar.

Sa’ar, a former minister who left the Knesset in 2014 before returning to politics this year, has challenged Netanyahu for control of the Likud, claiming he would be better positioned to form a government after Israel’s third election in less than a year, set for March 2nd.

Polls show the Likud performing poorly under Sa’ar in comparison to under Netanyahu, but the right-wing bloc gaining several extra seats – largely thanks to voters moving from the Likud to other parties, pushing the Jewish Home – National Union party past the 3.25% electoral threshold.

“Everyone understands that Netanyahu won’t be able to change what happened here in the two previous elections,” said MK Yoav Kish, who is leading Gideon Sa’ar’s primary bid within the Likud, in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet Tuesday morning.