Sa'ar demands cameras during Likud primaries

MK Sa'ar appeals to court after Likud refuses to place cameras in primaries poll - but was happy to support cameras in general elections.

Likud's MK Gideon Sa'ar, who is challenging Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in party primaries, appealed to the Likud's court claiming that the party refuses to place cameras in voting booths during the primaries, despite its support of such a move during the lead-up to September 2019's elections.

Sa'ar also supports allowing the use of cellphones to film the voting and counting processes.

In the appeal, he wrote that allowing video will "implement the supremely important value of purity of elections, and ensure fair, clean, and democratic elections while protecting voters' right to privacy."

He also mentioned Netanyahu's own words when calling for the use of cameras in elections for Israel's 22nd Knesset.

Separately, Kan News reported Monday morning that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) has decided to indirectly support Netanyahu in his bid against Sa'ar.

Central activists seen as Edelstein's staunch supporters have recently begun acting to promote Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, however, has pressed Edelstein for a much more public display of support.

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud), who heads Sa'ar's Elections Committee headquarters, told Kan Reshet Bet that "everyone understands that Netanyahu will not succeed in changing what has happened in the two previous elections."

Responding to reports that the names of several Likud members had been removed from the party's voters' book, Kisch said the incident was "concerning, and I hope that this was not done intentionally." He also said that MK Sharren Haskel's name was removed from the book before she voiced support for Sa'ar.