'If we don't bring a new vision, we'll lose power'

גדעון סער - אלטרנטיבה מצויינת לנתניהו

Former MK Nurit Koren arrived on Monday evening at MK Gideon Sa'ar's event launching his campaign for the leadership of the Likud.

"It's a very exciting evening for me. After I announced that I supported Gideon Sa'ar, many people called me all kinds of names and now the hall is full of people. There is support for Gideon Sa'ar, he is a worthy man. I have been a Likud member for more than 40 years and I know Gideon well enough," Koren told Arutz Sheva.

"We are not tired of Netanyahu, but we had to recalculate,” she stressed. “After two election campaigns, and I am no longer a Knesset member, I did everything in my private time so that Netanyahu would achieve more seats and be able to form a government. An absurd situation happened, where we are at a dead end. If we do not bring a new vision to our public and our members, we will eventually find ourselves in the opposition and the left will rise to power.”

"Gideon is a great alternative to the Prime Minister. We have to remember that we are a democratic party and the Prime Minister is the one who called for primaries. In the end, we will support whoever wins, in order to bring the party to victory and ensure that the right heads the government and not the left,” concluded Koren.