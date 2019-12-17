Imprisoned Israeli's mother has hope for Hanukkah

Naama Issachar's mother meets in Moscow with the Chief Sephardi Rabbi of Israel and the Chief Rabbi of Russia.

The Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, met during his visit to Russia with Yaffa Issachar, the mother of Naama who is imprisoned in the country. The Chief Rabbi of Russia, Rabbi Berel Lazar, took part in the meeting as well.

Rabbi Yosef welcomed the mother and sister of Naama and expressed hope that they would soon meet Naama outside the prison walls and return with her to Israel.

Yaffa Issachar said after the meeting, "The blessing of the Chief Rabbi excited me very much and I thank him for it."

"I sincerely hope that every Jew will join his prayer and that Naama will be freed by the court this Thursday and will get to light the first candle of Hanukkah in Israel," the mother added.

Issachar was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for smuggling marijuana into Russian territory.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin have both appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to release Issachar. So far Putin has not responded to their requests.