Is this the 'Deal of the Century'?

The Lebanese Al Mayadeen television network on Monday evening published what it claimed were parts of US President Donald Trump's so-called “Deal of the Century” for peace between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs.

According to the sections published, the agreement will include a three-sided agreement between Israel, “Palestine” and Hamas. The published sections deal with general idea regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state called "New Palestine", which will be established in Judea and Samaria and will not include the Israeli communities in the area.

The agreement will allow the passage of the Arab population into the territory of “New Palestine”.

The sections of the purported plan as published by Al-Mayadeen specify conditions under which Israel undertakes to protect the new Palestinian state from any external threat, subject to payment for its protection.

In addition, the draft addresses the issue of Jerusalem and states that the Holy City will not be divided, and will be defined as an area common to Israel and the new Palestinian state to be established, while ensuring that additional territories and holy sites will not be annexed to the Jerusalem area.

The Arab residents of Jerusalem, according to the document, will be residents of the new Palestinian state and not of Israel. The City of Jerusalem will be responsible for everything in Jerusalem except for education, which will be shared between the Israeli residents of the city and its Palestinian residents. In addition, according to the agreement, the new Palestinian government will pay the City of Jerusalem municipal taxes as well as for water.

Responsibility for implementing the plan rests with both parties, according to the Al-Mayadeen report. If Hamas and the PLO refuse a deal, the United States will end all financial support for the Palestinians and work to prevent other countries from assisting them, the report said. If the PLO accepts these conditions and Hamas or the Islamic Jihad object, both organizations will be held accountable.

On the other hand, if Israel refuses the deal - US economic support will cease. The document also states that responsibility for the Al-Aqsa Mosque will shift to Saudi Arabia instead of Jordan.

That there has not been any official confirmation of whether the contents of the Al-Mayadeen report are accurate.