Final Solution architect's grave in Berlin cemetery opened; police try to determine who is actually responsible.

Unknown vandals opened the grave of Nazi-era high-ranking German SS and police official Reich Main Security Office chief Reinhard Heydrich. One of the architects of the Holocaust, Heydrich was liquidated by Czech partisans in 1942 and buried in a Berlin cemetery.

An employee at the Invalidenfriedhof (Invalids' Cemetery) in central Berlin discovered that the unmarked grave had been opened last Thursday, but no remains were taken from it.

German police believe those responsible actually knew in advance of the exact burial place of the Nazi senior known as the "Butcher from Prague".

"One of the cemetery workers spotted the excavation on the morning of December 12 and reported it to the police," said Berlin Police Spokeswoman Heidi Vogt.

Reinhard Tristan Eugen Heydrich was among the initiators, alongside Himmler, of the extermination of the Jews and the "Final Solution to the Jewish Problem". Heydrich organized the Kristallnacht pogrom in 1938.