Rav Kanievsky: Help 9 children who just lost their mother

A father and nine children shuffled timidly into the home and offices of Rav Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak early last week, in attempts to provide them with ‘chizuk.’ The father, Moshe Toledano, had just experienced each family’s worst nightmare: The untimely passing of his children's mother Meirav. Meirav was expecting her ninth children last year when she was diagnosed with cancer. Recently, her health declined rapidly. Three weeks ago, the children were called to the hospital to say their goodbyes. One and a half weeks ago, she passed away at the age of 44.

The Toledano family was left in a state of shock and devastation. They were brought to the Kanievsky home in hopes that the Rav may have some words to strengthen them during this time of suffering.

One heartbreaking photo in particular drives home the tender and painful reality of a child in mourning for his mother. Rav Chaim extends a lollipop to Chaim, age 10. The extension of the treat is an act of love and comfort, and there is something painfully honest and raw in the look of dissatisfaction on the boy’s face. What he wants is his mother, and no candy can relieve him of that grief.

The Rav offered more than sweets, however. Rav Kanievsky wrote a handwritten letter to the public on the Toledano family’s behalf, blessing all those who help them. Their finances werre destroyed by a year and a half of fighting cancer, and now they are devastated by grief, they are without even the most basic level of stability. Donations are being accepted on their behalf via this emergency fund.

Rav Kanievsky’s letter reads as follows: “All those who donate six hundred and fifty shekel [$185] to the nine orphans of the Toledano family, who have been orphaned of their mother a”h, and whose father is a talmid chacham who sits in the tents of Torah, will merit measure for measure that they will walk all their own children down to the chuppah with ease of mind.

Chaim Kanievsky”

