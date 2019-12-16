Suspected murder in Bat Yam

Man in 40s found lifeless in Bat Yam apartment; Police arrest young man about 24 on suspicion of murder.

A man in his 40s was found dead in a residential apartment on Ben Gurion Street in Bat Yam this afternoon.

MDA paramedics called to the scene found the man without signs of life and had to determine his death.

Police forces immediately opened an investigation on suspicion of murder, and soon after a 24-year-old male suspect was arrested.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the case.

This case is the second murder in a matter of days after last Saturday, Johar Abu Jaber, a 27-year-old Kfar Qasem resident, was murdered.

Abu Jaber was found unconscious in a local bakery and MDA teams called to the scene provided medical treatment, but later his death was determined by a doctor.