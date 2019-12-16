Joint Labor-Gesher list launches social campaign

Ahead of March's elections, the Labor-Gesher party launches campaign focusing on social and health issues, hoping for increase in power.

The joint Labor-Gesher list on Monday launched its first campaign ahead of the March 2020 elections.

It is the first party to launch a campaign with banners, as well as a digital campaign, prior to the new elections, which will be Israel's third in a year.

Statistics from the party's research showed that the social and health issues are those which Israelis, and especially Israelis who intend to vote, consider to be most important.

The party claims that 25% of Blue and White voters and 17% of Likud voters are considering voting for the Labor-Gesher party due to social issues.

In light of this, the Labor party has decided that its opening campaign will focus on social issues, and on MK Amir Peretz and Gesher's MK Orly Levi-Abekasis as Israel's "leading" social leaders.

Labor and Gesher are currently completing organizational preparations for their 2020 campaign, and cooperation between the parties has tightened since September's elections, with the joint list hoping to increase the number of seats it wins in the next Knesset.