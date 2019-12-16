New Right targets Blue & White and Yisrael Beytenu voters

After announcing independent run, New Right sets its sights on 'soft-right' voters who backed Blue & White or Yisrael Beytenu.

The New Right party is launching a new campaign targeting voters who supported the secular rightist Yisrael Beytenu or the center-left Blue and White party in the September election, hoping to lure ‘soft right’ voters back to the right-wing bloc.

New Right party chairman Naftali Bennett announced to party activists Monday that the New Right would be actively targeting ‘soft right’ voters who backed either for Blue and White or Yisrael Beytenu, but could be convinced to shift their support.

“Friends, soon we will embark on a ‘pre-campaign campaign’, which basically means an initial [campaign] period of several days,” Bennett told activists in a closed party Whatsapp group.

This effort will target “‘soft right’ voters who are currently ‘parked’ with Blue and White or Liberman.”

On Saturday, Bennett announced that the New Right party would run independently in the March 2nd election.

In April, the New Right ran on its own, and failed to enter the Knesset, coming up roughly 1,400 votes short.

In September, the New Right joined the Jewish Home and National Union factions to form Yamina, a joint ticket which broke up shortly after the election.

Polls currently show the New Right winning between six to seven seats.