Tags:Trey Gowdy
Gowdy on Comey admitting he was wrong: Two years too late
Former Congressman Trey Gowdy and Wall Street Journal's Kim Strassel react to Jim Comey's 'Fox News Sunday' interview with Chris Wallace.
Trey Gowdy
PHOTO: reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaGowdy on Comey admitting he was wrong: Two years too late
Gowdy on Comey admitting he was wrong: Two years too late
Former Congressman Trey Gowdy and Wall Street Journal's Kim Strassel react to Jim Comey's 'Fox News Sunday' interview with Chris Wallace.
Trey Gowdy
PHOTO: reuters
Tags:Trey Gowdy
top