Israel's first arms sale to Montenegro

On Sunday, the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the Israel Ministry of Defense (SIBAT), has signed a historic, first agreement with the Montenegro Ministry of Defense. The government-to-government agreement awards Elbit Systems a contract valued at approximately $35 million, for the acquisition of Remote Control Weapon Stations (RCWS), which will be integrated into U.S. manufactured (OSHKOSH), state of the art, joint light tactical vehicles (JLTVs).

The agreement was signed during a festive ceremony at the IMoD HQ in Tel Aviv, Israel, in honor of the Motenegrin Delegation led by the Minister of Defense, Pedrag Boskovic. The event was held in the presence of IMoD General Director, Maj. Gen. (Res.), Udi Adam, Director of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Ret.), Yair Kulas, and Head of the Finance Department, Mr. Victor Weiss.

The agreement stipulates the procurement of advanced RCWS, and spare parts, and includes the transfer of Israeli expertise and know-how via training and guidance with our partners in the Montenegrin armed forces and Ministry of Defense. The Elbit Systems 12.7mm RCWS, is a lightweight, low silhouette, dual axis and stabilized mechanism, mounted externally on armored vehicles. The RCWS offers accurate firing on-the-move and is operated via handles and Smart Displays by the gunner from within the vehicle, ensuring the security of the vehicles’ crew.

Director of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Ret.), Yair Kulas: “This first, GTG agreement is welcomed and applauded by all of us at the Ministry of Defense, as a stepping stone to expanding and deepening our cooperation with the state of Montenegro, a strategic NATO ally and a friend to the State of Israel. This agreement reflects the value of Israeli defense innovation in addressing issues that our strategic partners and allies may face. It also reflects the excellent and ever-expanding relations that the Ministry of Defense and the State of Israel have with our Montenegrin partners on all levels. We look forward to furthering the cooperation and exchange of know-how with our fellow Mediterranean state, and to hosting our Montenegrin friends in Israel on additional celebratory occasions.”

Montenegrin Minister of Defense, Mr. Pedrag Boskovic: "After detailed market research and in accordance with the required technical characteristics of the remote control weapon, the Ministry of Defense of Montenegro selected the Israeli company 'Elbit Systems’. The experience and technological improvement of Israel in the field of Defense Industry make the country a credible partner for establishing an appropriate cooperation in this area. "

General Manager of Elbit Systems Land & C4I Division, Mr. Udi Vered: “We are very proud to introduce our 12.7mm RCWS to Montenegro’s Armed Forces’ on their 4X4 JLTV. This recent award further expands our NATO customer base of RCWS operators and strengthens our growing cooperation with Oshkosh. We are witnessing a growing demand for our RCWS, of which many hundreds are already operational onboard a range of land and naval platforms worldwide, and we trust that further customers will follow in acquiring our advanced and mature weapon stations”.