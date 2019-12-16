2 dead after car hits cyclists in central Israel

תאונה קטלנית בשרון, שניים נהרגו

Two people were killed in a traffic accident in central Israel early Monday morning.

The accident occurred on Route 5511, near the Hadarim Interchange in the Sharon region, when a car hit two cyclists.

Both of the victims killed in the accident were bicyclists in their 40s.

Emergency first responders from MDA and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene, but were forced to declare both of the cyclists dead after resuscitation attempts failed.

The driver of the car suffered light injuries in the accident.

“This was an accident involving a private vehicle and two bicyclists,” said a United Hatzalah paramedic who was called to the scene. “We attempted to resuscitate the two bicyclists at the scene, who were suffering from multi-system injuries. Unfortunately, we had to declare their deaths at the scene of the accident, given the kind of serious injuries they suffered.”