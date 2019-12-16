Is Livni seeking to join Blue and White?

Israel Hayom report: Livni wants to return to politics and is courting Blue and White: Livni: It isn't true.

After being a member of the Likud, Kadima and the Zionist Union, as well as establishing the Hatnua party, former MK Tzipi Livni is now trying to join the Blue and White party, the Israel Hayom newspaper reports.

A source quoted in the report told the newspaper that Livni is considering the possibility of offering herself as a candidate for the Blue and White slate in the March 2 election and has been sending her associates in recent days to look into that possibility.

Sources close to Livni said she is ready and wants to return to politics and, in the wake of the third election which was announced last week, she sees Blue and White as a party into which she can integrate.

Livni announced that she was stepping down from politics before the elections for the 21st Knesset which took place last April, after then-Labor chief Avi Gabbay abruptly ended his party’s alliance with Livni’s Hatnua faction.

Five months later, however, there were reports that Livni was considering a return to politics, though she denied those reports.

One female MK from Blue and White told Israel Hayom regarding Livni’s courtship of the party, “Although the female MKs in White and Blue jointly decided that if they bring a woman from outside we will receive her with open arms, I find it hard to believe that Benny (Gantz) would agree to bring in the opportunist. I would be surprised if he does not politely refuse.”

Livni herself said in response to the report, "You have not learned anything like this because it is not true. You cannot publish such news and if you publish it, it will be with knowledge that the publication is not true.”

The Blue and White party did not deny that Livni is looking into joining the party, but would not confirm that there are any contacts with her. "There are no such contacts," it said.