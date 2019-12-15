Fox News Poll: 50% of Americans want Trump removed from office

54% of Americans favor impeaching Trump, with 50% backing his removal from office.

Half of Americans say President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office, a new poll shows, while just 41% oppose impeaching the president.

According to a new Fox News poll released Sunday, 50% of registered voters say they support impeaching Trump in the House of Representatives and back having the Senate vote to convict Trump, thus removing the president from office.

A further four percent of registered voters say they support impeaching Trump in the House, but oppose removing him from office.

Just 41% said they opposed impeachment entirely.

President Trump derided the poll in a tweet Sunday, calling it “inaccurate” and “ridiculous”, claiming the poll oversampled Democrats.

“The @foxnewPolls, always inaccurate, are heavily weighted toward Dems. So ridiculous - same thing happened in 2016. They got it all wrong. Get a new pollster!”

The poll shows Democratic support for and Republican opposition to impeachment fairly stable, with 85% of self-described Democrats backing impeachment, compared to 84% of Republicans who oppose it.

Among independents, however, support for impeachment surged by seven points, in comparison to the Fox News poll in October, to 45%

Trump’s approval rating increased by three points from October to 45%, compared to 53% who disapprove of his job performance.

The poll was conducted by Fox News and Beacon research and Shaw & Co., and surveyed 1,000 registered voters.