Boris Johnson's sweeping Conservative win over Labour in the UK bodes ill for the Democrats' bid to defeat Trump in 2020. Opinion.

As America had to suffer through an impeachment circus, Great Britain acted decisively and voted overwhelmingly for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party.

The impeachment proceedings have already given a political boost to President Trump and jitters to some Democrats.

The victory by Boris Johnson, prompted Democratic strategist James Carville to say, “the lesson is screaming right in your face”.

Both Joseph Biden and Michael Bloomberg voiced similar concerns that the Democratic Party’s lurch to the Left was dangerous and self-defeating.

To make matters worse, the history of Conservative victories in Great Britain is not on the side of the Democrats in the United States.

Margaret Thatcher was elected in May 1979 prior to Ronald Reagan’s victory in 1980. Theresa May was elected in July 2016 prior to Donald Trump’s election victory in November 2016. Following this historical perspective Boris Johnson’s victory spells doom for the Democrats.

David Axelrod, who was President Barack Obama’s Former chief strategist called Brexit “a unique circumstance” and Mr. Corbyn “a uniquely weak candidate”.

There will be many different analyses of the crushing defeat of Mr. Corbyn. Jeremy Corbyn’s “catastrophic defeat”(Bloomberg’s words) had a lot to do with his blatant anti-Semitism. It is an important statement and to their credit that the British people rejected those views. The British showed they would not tolerate a Prime Minister who was an anti-Semite. This is real and significant progress in the face of growing anti-Semitism the world over.

It is also the “Trump Phenomenon” that the media fails to recognize and pick up upon that propelled Johnson to victory. President Trump is admired by many more in the world than he is given credit. A vote for Boris Johnson was also a vote for Donald Trump. The British were smart and realized that the good relationship between Boris Johnson and President Trump could indeed be helpful to Brexit and their own economy. This was a logical and astute voter calculus.

The American people are a lot sharper than the media realizes or wants to realize. President Trump has fulfilled his campaign promises. The impeachment hearings irritated a large portion of the American public.

If the British could see through the morass of British politics, I have faith that the American People will follow suit and re-elect President Donald Trump.