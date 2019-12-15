Poll: Right falls to 53 seats with Netanyahu at the helm

New poll shows Blue and White taking four-seat lead over the Likud, right-wing bloc losing seats with Netanyahu at the helm.

The center-left Blue and White party has opened up a wide lead over the Likud party, a new poll shows, with the left-wing – Arab bloc getting close to an absolute majority in the Knesset.

The new poll, conducted by Kantar and published by Kan Sunday night, shows the Blue and White party gaining two seats, rising from 33 seats to 35.

The Likud, on the other hand, is projected to fall from 32 seats to 31, if Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wins the Likud leadership race later this month and retains control of the party.

According to the poll, the right-wing – religious bloc as a whole would lose two seats if Netanyahu continues to lead the Likud, falling from 55 seats to 53, while the left-wing – Arab bloc would grow from 57 seats to 59 – just two shy of an absolute majority.

The Joint Arab List would retain its 13 seats, the poll shows, while Labor-Gesher and the Democratic Union would win six and five seats respectively, the same number they currently hold.

Avidgor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu, which has called for a national unity government, would retain its eight seats if new elections were held today.

On the Right, the New Right party would rise from three seats to six running as an independent faction, while the Jewish Home – National Union, which ran as part of the Yamina ticket with the New Right in September and received four seats, would fail to cross the electoral threshold. The Otzma Yehudit party would similarly fail to cross the threshold.

Shas would retain its nine seats, while United Torah Judaism would remain stable at seven.

If Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar defeats Netanyahu and takes control of the party in the December 26th primary vote, however, the right-wing bloc would rise to 56 seats, even as the Likud weakens significantly.

Under Sa’ar, the Likud would fall to 27 seats, while the Blue and White party would win 34 seats, rather than 35.

Yisrael Beytenu would fall to seven seats, while Shas would rise to ten, and UTJ to eight.

The most significant change, however, would be for the Jewish Home – National Union, which would narrowly clear the electoral threshold if Sa’ar leads the Likud, winning four seats.