Celebrating a glowing past - empowering a growing future

Neve Yerushalayim girls' seminary prepares to mark its 50th year, reaching out to its 25,000 alumnae across the globe for '50 Reunite'.

For 50 years, Neve Yerushalayim has nurtured, inspired, ignited, and educated the Jewish spark. Since 1970, the young women who have graced the holy Jerusalem stones of Neve have had their lives transformed by the light of our timeless tradition.

To celebrate our Jubilee and the 25,000 alumnae across the globe, each a powerhouse and lighthouse in her own right, Neve is launching a global fundraising, brand-raising, future-raising campaign entitled: 50 REUNITE.

Uniting. Igniting. Inviting. Exciting. Lighting.

Neve is:

Uniting together 50 years worth of memories and 25,000 alumnae worth of experiences.

Your generosity will inspire and educate young Jewish women for generations to come!

For 48 hours, let us REUNITE to raise $7,500,000 for Neve! Every dollar you give will be tripled!

Thank you for sharing your flame, igniting our spark, and helping us usher in a bright and light future!