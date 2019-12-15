The fund for the farmer who could lose everything

A Tzipori farmer who suffered agricultural terrorism and was on the verge of collapse was assisted by the Am Yisrael Chai fund

Reuven (64), a farmer who was born and spent his whole life in Tzipori, suffered crippling losses this past year.



Agricultural terrorism hit his fields twice, causing him heavy economic damage. "In January, all of my flowers were burnt as a result of a spray which was apparently sprayed intentionally and destroyed the flowers, a loss of about NIS 3 million," Reuven told Arutz Sheva.

And if that damage wasn't enough, Reuben suffered another blow. "A month ago they burned my irrigation equipment which was spread out over a hundred acres."

At the same time as his above losses, his wife was struck with a serious illness and required his support for the difficult treatments she received before she passed away. These multiple losses has brought Reuven to a difficult financial situation and he owes large sums of money to his bank and other debtors.

The "Am Yisrael Chai" [the Jewish people lives] fund has come to the aid of Reuven - a fund which continues to plant, build and rehabilitate agriculture in the wake of continuous agricultural terrorism.

"After decades of working and cultivating the land, I'm likely to lose it," Reuven said. "I contacted everyone I could but no one responded. Only this fund responded, listened to me and promised to help."

