Helping a hero who fought a terrorist with his bare hands

Two and a half years ago, Niv Nehemia, a father of five, was brutally stabbed 14 times by an Arab terrorist in a supermarket in Yavneh. Nehemia bravely fought the terrorist with his bare hands and miraculously survived the attack.

But Nehemia's life and the life of his wife and children have changed irrevocably since that day. Every day is a continuous struggle with medical treatments, therapies and lingering emotional trauma. Unfortunately, every moment of the attack is still etched in Nehemia's mind.

But despite the difficulties, Niv is grateful to be alive and thankful for the support he's received since the attack. "It's moving to witness all the help we've received," Nehemia said. "It's not something we take for granted. It shows the essence of the Jewish people. We received help from people here in Israel, from Australia, from England, from France, the United States and Canada."

Despite all the help, the Nehemia family is currently in a difficult financial situation. "Requesting help is extremely difficult for us," Nehemia said. "We've reached a point where we have no choice," his wife Sigal added.

"We've collapsed financially," Sigal explained. "Before he was injured, Niv's salary was relatively good for a 7-member family. He now receives only half of what he earned. He returned to work but he can't work as many hours as he did previously. Furthermore, not all of Niv's medical treatments are covered by the government and we have to pay for them ourselves."

The family has initiated a mass funding campaign with the goal of raising NIS one million to funds Niv's ongoing medical treatments as well as trauma treatment for some of his children.

