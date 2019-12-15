The murder that shocked New York

New Yorkers are in shock following the murder of a college student by a child in his early teens.

Tessa Rane Majors, 18, was found stabbed to death in a public par just a few blocks from Barnard University, where she studied.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for the stabbing and faces charges including felony murder. Other minors about the same age are also suspected of involvement in the incident.

Majors, a Virginia resident, was in her first year at Barnard. According to police, she was accosted by anywhere from one to four assailants while walking in Morningside Park early Wednesday evening in an attempted robbery. She attempted to fight off the attackers, who stabbed her multiple times in the face, neck, and beneath the arm.

Majors was found by a park security guard and taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where she died.

Barnard President Sian Leah Beilock responded to the killing in a statement to the school: "Tessa was just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life. We mourn this devastating murder of an extraordinary young woman and member of our community.”

“This is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core,” Beilock said. “Please know that we are all grieving together and I am thinking of you as we process this awful news as a community.”