Poll: Draw between Blue and White, Likud continues

Blue and White maintains slight lead over Likud,right-wing bloc retains lead over left, but none can form coalition under latest poll.

The upcoming third round of elections will do little to change Israel's political map, according to a new Smith Institute survey, conducted by Rafi Smith, published Sunday morning in the Maariv newspaper.

According to the poll, if the elections were held today, the right-wing haredi bloc would win 57 seats, the left-wing and Arab blocs would win 56 seats, while Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beyteinu party would remain the kingmaker with seven seats.

The largest parties would be Blue and White with 35 seats, Likud with 33 seats, and the Joint Arab List with 12 seats, assuming that Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to lead the Likud party.

Shas led by Aryeh Deri receives eight seats in the poll. United Torah Judaism retains its power with seven seats. The New Right, headed by Bennett and Shaked, would win five seats, while the right-wing parties (Jewish Home, National Union and Jewish Power) would receive 4 seats together/

The Labor Party, led by Amir Peretz and Orly Levi-Abekasis, would win five seats and the Democratic camp would win four seats.

The poll also predicted that participation in the upcoming election on March 2, the third such election in under a year, will be lower than in the previous two elections.