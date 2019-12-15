57,277 IDF veterans are recognized as disabled

Defense Ministry publishes data as Israel marks the Day of Appreciation for Those Wounded in Israel’s Wars and in Terrorist Attacks.

Israel is marking on Sunday the Day of Appreciation for Those Wounded in Israel’s Wars and in Terrorist Attacks, which is marked annually on the 16th of Kislev in accordance with a government decision from 2014.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Defense, there are 57,277 disabled IDF veterans recognized by the Defense Ministry’s rehabilitation department, of which 591 are characterized as disabled persons with the highest level of disability - 100% +.

The data also show that during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, 817 soldiers were recognized as disabled, 516 of whom have a disability rate of 20% or higher. Since the operation, the Defense Ministry's rehabilitation department has recognized 588 victims of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Approximately 5,000 veterans have been recognized as PTSD to date.

The Defense Ministry's employment advisers have also assisted in the past year with the placement of 329 new disabled persons at about 190 places of employment. Over the past year the rehabilitation department has financially assisted 546 disabled veterans with their university and college degrees in subjects such as law, education and business administration.

The ministry’s deputy director-general and head of the rehabilitation department, Brig.-Gen. (res.) Hezi Meshita, said, "The Day of Appreciation for Those Wounded in Israel’s Wars and in Terrorist Attacks is our opportunity as a state to stop the daily race in order to pay tribute to those who paid a heavy price for the defense of the state. Our work for these people, providing the health care and full rights provided by the law and beyond, assisting them in rehabilitating and returning them to society, education and the workforce - is our mission.”

During the day and over the next several weeks, the rehabilitation department will hold various events across the country.