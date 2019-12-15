Barkat against Sa'ar: Trying to split and hurt us

MK Nir Barkat: I believe with all my heart that Netanyahu is the most qualified to lead Israel.

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) published a post on Saturday night in support of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, as MK Gideon Sa'ar prepares to challenge Netanyahu in the primaries for the Likud leadership.

"The Likud movement has always been a home that respects its leadership. Now, because of personal ambitions, they are trying to split and hurt us at home and abroad, and we have to stand together as one man with one heart,” he wrote.

“During the decade when I served as Mayor of Jerusalem, I worked with the Prime Minister in full partnership for the benefit of the city and for the State of Israel. I love our dear country and I believe with all my heart that at this time, Netanyahu is the most experienced and with the highest qualifications and capabilities to lead it," Barkat continued.

"That is why I announced at a gathering this evening at the home of my friend Keti Sheetrit that I stand alongside Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and support him in the primaries for the leadership of the Likud movement and as its candidate for Prime Minister in the election to the 23rd Knesset," he concluded.