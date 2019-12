Windows and doors were broken, and nine Torah scrolls were destroyed as well as prayer books.

Nessah Synagogue, one of the largest Iranian Jewish synagogues in Beverly Hills, was vandalized on Friday overnight.

On Saturday, papers were strewn on the ground beside yellow police tape outside the entrance to the synagogue.

The police are investigating the incident.