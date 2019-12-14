Bezalel Smotrich: I'm opposed to the split of Religious Zionism

'If the New Right wouldn't have left before the 1st elections, we would have been in a successful right-wing government for almost a yr."

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home-National Union) spoke about his opposition to the split in Religous Zionism on the "Meet the Press" program on Saturday night.

"All along I have been opposed to the split of Religious Zionism," Smotrich said. "We can and should learn from the mistakes we made in the past. In the first elections, we ran separately and the New Right did not pass the threshold. If the New Right wouldn't have left, we would now have been in a successful right-wing government for almost a year."

Regarding the proposal for primaries among all right-wing party candidates, Smotrich said: "You can and should ask the public whom it wants as its representative. I see myself presenting myself as a candidate for the election and the public will choose. Rabbi Rafi [Peretz], whom I have great respect for, was called up and appointed by a committee at a time of crisis. In order to bring back the Religious Zionist public, there must be one open party and the public will choose."

On MK Avigdor Liberman, he said: "From the first moment, I said Liberman is a dangerous man who looks after himself and not the good of the State of Israel."

Smotrich also condemned the judicial system, referencing the indictment against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu: "Netanyahu is not an individual but a symbol, who has been illegitimately persecuted. All those who failed for years in the polls are trying to overthrow the rule of law through the court. The challenge of the next term will be to correct the judicial system. "

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) wrote on Twitter on Saturday night that the New Right will run independently in the upcoming elections: "The New Right is running independently as a national party - of all the people. What we are: a firm hand against the Arab enemy, a Judaism that draws people close without coercion, national unity, human liberty, reining in aggressive committees, strengthening business owners, restraining judicial activism, not ceding Israeli territory and sovereignty. Join us!"