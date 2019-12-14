Liberman: 'The story of the blocs is over'

MK Avigdor Liberman, who chairs the Yisrael Beytenu party, on Saturday night participated in Israel's "Meet the Press" program.

"In England, a third round of elections brought a decision, and here it will do the same - the public understands who is representing what," he said. "All of the haredi parties' representatives have said, 'It's over, there won't be any more blocs, we've paid back [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu's debt.' They're saying that the entire story of the blocs is over."

"We were the first to tell Likud and Blue and White, 'You don't need anyone, form a government and you'll get eight bonus seats.' I think that neither of them wanted a government in the first place, they both think that they will gain from additional elections. Netanyahu wants 61 seats without Liberman, and Blue and White are certain they will win additional Knesset seats."

Regarding the obstacles facing any would-be coalition, Liberman added: "There are many security challenges, but first we need to form a government. If in order to do this, we need to make some kind of compromise, then I am willing to do it - including pardoning the Prime Minister."

"The central problem is that the two parties who together had 65 Knesset seats, each of them, and because of a pointless argument, dragged the entire country to elections."

"I don't rule out sitting with the haredim," he added. "I have a lot against religious coercion, I don't want to interfere in their lives and I don't want them interfering in our lives. There are a lot of things that we need to take off the priority list and hand over to the local authorities. I am following the romance between Blue and White and the haredim with great fear. They're going out of their way to placate the haredim."