Bennett: New Right will run independently

DM Bennett says party will run alone, promises to be 'national party' for 'the entire nation.'

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, chairman of the New Right party, has announced that his party will run alone in the upcoming elections, "as a national party [representing] the entire nation."

"What we are: A harsh hand against the Arab enemy, warm Judaism without coercion, national unity, personal freedom, reining in aggressive committees, strengthening business owners and businesses, reining in judicial activism, not giving away parts of our land, and sovereignty," Bennett wrote.

On Thursday, a Channel 12 poll predicted that new elections would lead to the center-left Blue and White party gaining 35 Knesset seats, followed by the Likud with 32, and the Joint Arab List with 13.

In that poll, the Yisrael Beytenu, UTJ, and Shas parties would receive eight Knesset seats, while the New Right led by Bennett and MK Ayelet Shaked received six seats and the Labor-Gesher and Democratic Union parties received five seats.

In that poll, the Jewish Home-National Union party received 2.8% of the vote failed to cross the electoral threshold, as did the Otzma Yehudit party with its 1.3% of votes.

However, that same poll found that if MK Gideon Sa'ar headed the Likud, the New Right would rise to nine Knesset seats, as the Likud dropped to 26.