The Balfour Declaration is still valid: Israel is the only owner of the land of Israel.

The world understands: Eretz Israel belongs to us

Jay Shapiro reminds us that the right of the Jewish People to our ancient homeland has been recognized by the League of Nations and the United Nations.

Since then nothing has really changed in this recognition, but even the biggest appellants for the very existence of the State of Israel are quite clear: The people of Israel have lived in their own country thanks to its connection to it ever since.