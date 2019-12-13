That's how Hatred of Jews began
The hate of Eisav for Jacob reflects the hatred for Jews for generations.
Let's face it: Eisav and all the Eisav-types in the world hate the Jewish people.
Tags:Radio, Torah tidbits audio
|
That's how hatred of Jews began
The roots of anti-Semitism already begin with the hatred Eisav had for Jacob.
Anti-Semitism in Europe (archive)
Photo by TPS
That's how Hatred of Jews began
The hate of Eisav for Jacob reflects the hatred for Jews for generations.
Let's face it: Eisav and all the Eisav-types in the world hate the Jewish people.
Tags:Radio, Torah tidbits audio
top