'Whoever wants to replace Netanyahu, needs a large Labor-Gesher'

Knesset members from the Labor-Gesher party on Thursday toured the Megiddo Regional Council in northern Israel. The tour was led by Itzik Holevski, the head of the Megiddo Regional Council.

Party chairman MK Amir Peretz said at the conclusion of the visit that "Netanyahu lost the election campaign and refuses to step down. Balfour is not registered in his name. Israel gave Netanyahu an opportunity that no other Prime Minister received."

Peretz criticized Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and said, “Liberman managed to mislead some center-left voters who thought he was their savior. It was an unreliable support that has proven it would not hold up. And I appeal to them: Stop fooling yourself.”

"We have shown that Labor-Gesher was the most significant backer for the establishment of a government headed by Benny Gantz. Labor-Gesher did not stutter, did not hesitate, therefore in the next election, anyone who wants to replace Netanyahu needs a large Labor-Gesher."

“In the previous election, we were able to bring three new seats to the bloc, and we hope we can do that in the future as well,” continued Peretz.

"Our goal is to be partners in a large bloc, but one that affects the entire bloc,” he said.

MK Orly Levi-Abekasis, the chairwoman of Gesher, said, "In the last election campaign, and also between the campaigns, we are the only party that did not incite against any of the populations. Our job is to be a bridge, to move votes from one side to the other. The Bibi era will also come to an end, the question is what will happen the day after. We are not content only to replace Bibi - we also want to replace his policy."