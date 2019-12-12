Likud with Sa'ar - 26, New Right - 9

A poll shows that if Gideon Sa'ar heads the Likud, the party will weaken but the right-wing bloc as a whole will remain the same.

A poll conducted for Channel 12 News found that in the next elections Blue and White will gain 35 seats, the Likud - 32, and the Joint Arab List will win 13 seats.

Yisrael Beiteinu will win eight mandates and UTJ and Shas will win the same.

The New Right will win six seats and Labor-Gesher and the Democratic Union will each win five seats.

The Bayit Yehudi-National Union and Otzma Yehudit parties won't pass the threshold, according to the poll.

Divided into blocs, the right - 55 seats, the left and the Arabs - 58 seats, Liberman - 7 seats.

If the elections were held today, with Gideon Sa'ar at the head of Likud, Blue and White would gain 35 seats, the Likud - 26, and the Joint Arab List - 13.

The New Right would win 9 seats and UTJ and Shas would each win eight.

Yisrael Beiteinu will win seven seats and three parties would win five seats: Labor-Gesher, the Democratic Union and Bayit Yehudi-National Union.

Otzma Yehudit would not pass the threshold.

Divided into blocs, the right - 55 seats, the left and the Arabs - 58 seats, Liberman - 7 seats.

The survey was conducted by a sample institute among a representative sample of the total population of Israel aged 18 and over among 513 respondents.