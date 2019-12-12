Strong winds and rain, 4 soldiers hit by flying tent

Strong winds in the south, measuring up to 50 km/h, caused a tent to fly onto a group of soldiers.

Four soldiers were lightly injured on Thursday as a result of strong winds in Israel's south and the coastal plain, measuring up to 50 km/h.

The soldiers, who serve at the Givati ​​Brigade's recruit base, Ketziot, were injured after a tent flew on a group of soldiers at the base. The soldiers were evacuated for treatment at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

Earlier on Thursday, a 46-year-old man was struck on his head on Yigal Alon Street in Tel Aviv today by a restaurant parasol that was flung by the wind. MDA paramedics treated him at the scene and evacuated him to Wolfson Hospital in light condition.

According to the weather forecast, rain began to fall on Thursday at noon, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail in the north and in the center. There is a slight chance of floods in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea. Temperatures will decrease. The winds will intensify and haze is expected in the south of the country.

On Thursday night, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with local rainfall in the north of the country and center.

On Friday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy. Local rainfall is expected in the north of the country and the coastal plain, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms. There will be a further drop in temperatures and strong winds will blow. There may be hazy conditions, especially in the south of the country.

On Saturday it will be partly cloudy. There may be rainfall in the north. On Sunday it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and temperatures will fall to slightly lower than usual for the season. There will be local rainfall in most areas of the country accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.