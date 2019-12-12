Knesset Speaker: The worst I've seen in 23 years

As the Knesset met to set the date for the 23rd Knesset, Edelstein rebuked the Arab Joint List. They attacked him & Meretz joined in.

Right before the Knesset voted on Wednesday on the proposal to set the election date for the 23rd Knesset, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein thwarted a provocation that members of the Arab Joint List sought to carry out in the plenary.

Edelstein noticed that MK Ahmad Tibi was handing out papers bearing large numbers to members of his party with the intention of apparently waving them when voting.

Edelstein reprimanded Tibi and MKs of the Joint List for the planned provocation and their problematic behavior which has been a long-term problem in the Knesset.

"The things that happened today - and the public isn't aware of everything - are some of the worst things I've seen here in the 23 years that I've been in the Knesset," Edelstein said. "I ask you [to stop] all this."

Tibi was furious and attacked Edelstein: "You're not authorized to interfere with the work of the Joint List. I asked for reservations about the destruction of families. You should show empathy, and not criticize and rebuke us."

In response, Edelstein replied: "Therefore it's permissible to violate the Knesset's regulations in the plenary?"

"We won't let you act against us with collective punishment," Tibi responded. "Don't do it again and don't preach morality. We understand parliamentarianism no less than you do."

MK Ayman Odeh then chimed in, shouting at Edelstein: "Chalas!" [Arabic slang word for enough or stop.]

Edelstein replied sarcastically: "Chalas is a very respected parliamentary expression for a Knesset member. Well done MK Ayman Odeh."

The most blatant attack on Edelstein came from MK Tamar Zandberg of Meretz, who said. "Who asking you? I'm sick and tired of you!"



Zandberg then spoke from the podium and continued to attack Edelstein and the Likud. "Preaching your hypocritical ethics was just the culmination of two Knesset terms - a show of righteousness, condescension and disconnection that should have come to an end long ago."

"It's very good that we're going to elections," Zandberg asserted. "It's a crisis but to continue with this conduct is even a worse crisis. We'll go to elections and return when this entire approach - patronizing, inciting, racist, and detached - will finally come to an end."

The conversation was ended by Edelstein, saying: "The Knesset term was short, but records were broken every day."