Demand to destroy houses of Rina Shnerb's murderers

Attorney Maurice Hirsch last week sent a letter to IDF Central Commander Nadav Padan in the name of Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, father of Rina Shnerb who was murdered in an Islamic attack at a spring near Dolev in August this year.

"Although months have passed since the murder and even since the arrest of the suspects, to our knowledge the decision has not yet been made to demolish the murderers' houses," Hirsch wrote to Gen. Padan.

"For now, all that has been reported is that the IDF has mapped the house of Yazan Hasin Hassani of Jamas, who we understand is directly involved in the murder," added Hirsch on behalf of the father.

"It is important to emphasize: The desire to promote the demolition of the murderers' houses does not come from a sense of revenge. Rather, it is a demand that will increase deterrence in order to save lives," Attorney Hirsch noted.

Hirsch also added, "When considering demolishing murderers' houses, we ask you take into account, inter alia, the fact that since the murderers' arrest, the PA has been paying them monthly salaries, solely because of Rina's murder, and the injuries to her brother Dvir and my client.

"In these circumstances, in light of existing urgent deterrence needs, we ask you direct all concerned to expedite their handling of the matter so that you can make the obvious and necessary decision to demolish the murderers' houses," Attorney Hirsch signed the letter.