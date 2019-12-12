56% for establishing committee to check Netanyahu investigations

The Im Tirtzu movement began the second phase of its campaign to save Israeli democracy and restore confidence in the justice system.

A giant billboard on the corner of Allenby and Rothschild Streets in Tel Aviv, entitled "Saving Democracy - Restoring Trust in the Justice System," reveals the desire of the majority of the public to set up a probe committee to scrutinize the investigations leveled against Prime Minister Netanyahu.

In addition, the survey revealed that the confidence of nearly 50% of respondents declined in the past year, and more than two-thirds of respondents said they support establishing an independent audit body for the State Attorney's Office.

The sign was unveiled following a Project Panel survey that raised interesting points regarding public trust in the judiciary.

On the question of whether the public supports or opposes establishing a commission of inquiry into the conduct of Prime Minister Netanyahu's investigations following the state witness' problematic testimony, 56% of respondents answered they support or strongly support establishing a probe committee, compared to only 26% who oppose or strongly oppose its establishment. Eighteen percent of the respondents did not express their views.

As to whether in respondent's opinion in light of recent events the level of trust in the judicial system has increased or decreased, 49.1% responded that the level of trust in the judicial system has decreased, compared to only 6.2% who believe the level of trust has increased. 39.7% of respondents said their confidence in the justice system remained unchanged.

On the question of setting up an independent audit body for the State Attorney's Office, 68.2% answered that they support or strongly support, compared to only 11.6% who oppose or strongly oppose establishing such a body. 20.2% of respondents had no opinion.

Asked about splitting the Attorney General's function due to his dual role of "Government Attorney" as well as "General Prosecutor", 62.5% of respondents said they support or strongly support, compared to 11.8% who oppose or strongly oppose. 25.7% did not answer.

Regarding the degree of trust in the judicial system, 23.2% of respondents answered that their confidence in the judicial system was very low compared to only 7% who felt a very high level of trust, with about a similar number, 15% and 19.8% expressing a low or high degree of trust in the judicial system and about a third of respondents saying their trust in the justice system is mediocre.

As to whether respondents favor changing the selection of judges to reduce the influence of judges on the procedure, 41% of respondents said they support or strongly support the change, compared to 32.4% who oppose or strongly oppose reducing judges' power. 26.7% of respondents had no opinion on the matter.

In addition to the results of the survey that were clearly visible on the sign posted in Tel Aviv, the sign also included the remarks of senior judicial officials and other public figures who severely criticized the State Attorney's Office chaired by Shai Nitzan.

Among other things, Justice Hila Gerstel's statement that "Shai Nitzan is unworthy of being the State's Attorney", Justice Avi Tal, who said there are "question marks regarding trust in the judicial system", the words of Advocate Shishai Gaz said: "There are almost no criticisms of them and it scares me ... they can do what they want," as well as Adv. Kinneret Barashi's remarks, "Shai's methods of operation are illegal."

Im Tirtzu movement Chairman Matan Peleg said, "In recent years, there has been a unique regime in Israel that is unparalleled anywhere in the Western world. This is a legal oligarchy whose characteristics are in complete contradiction to the democratic concept, even the most basic one.

"All important and significant decisions over the last twenty years were ultimately not made by elected officials, but by a group of judges and officials whose worldview represents a tiny minority of the population. This phenomenon is the only reason 19 police investigations against Prime Minister Netanyahu have been opened to date. Both because he is elected servant of the people, and because his values ​​contradict the post-Zionist worldview of that legal elite. We all hope that the public journey we have embarked on now will inspire the people to protect the Zionist identity of the State of Israel and the democratic principles of the State of Israel."