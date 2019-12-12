Jersey City residents near shooting attack call for Jews to get out, forcing Jewish leaders to recognize 'bigger problem than appears'.

Hours after a Jewish-owned grocery store in Jersey City was attacked, an Americans Against Antisemitism representative went to the scene and recorded local residents gathered outside to blame Jews for their own deaths.

Former NY State Assemblyman Dov Hikind responded to the incident, saying “While the Jewish blood of terror victims was still warm, local residents gathered outside not to show support, not to offer help, but to condemn Jews, blame Jews for their own deaths, and cheer it on.

"The big story here is that not only was there a horrible terror attack motivated by antisemitism that occurred, but it happened in a context in which wishing death on Jews seems totally normal,” said Hikind.

Calls have increased recently to Jewish communities in Europe and the United States not to wait for a signal from establishment leadership but to pre-empt and evacuate the deteriorating environments and move to Israel as soon as possible.