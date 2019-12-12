Father of British chief rabbi passes away

Late Rabbi Mirvis was Rabbi of Claremont and Wynberg Hebrew Congregations in Cape Town. Also served as Rabbi in Benoni.

Rabbi Doctor Yehuda Leib (Lionel) Mirvis, father of British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has passed away.

The funeral is scheduled for 17:00 at the Sanhedria funeral home in Jerusalem with internment to follow on the Mount of Olives. The senior Rabbi Mirvis is survived by a sister and four children in London and Israel, including the British chief rabbi.

The late Rabbi Mirvis was the Rabbi of the Claremont and the Wynberg Hebrew Congregations in Cape Town. He also served as Rabbi in Benoni.

Mirvis preached against the apartheid system, and visited political prisoners held on Robben Island.

The late Rabbi Mirvis' father, Lazar Mirvis, was a Jewish Minister in Johannesburg.