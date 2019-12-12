Denmark arrests 20 suspected terrorists

Danish police arrest some 20 people suspected of involvement in Islamist terrorism across the country.

Danish police said on Wednesday that had arrested “some 20 people” suspected of involvement in Islamist terrorism in a series of raids across the country, The Associated Press reported.

Flemming Drejer, the operative head of the Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service, said the suspects were “driven by a militant, Islamist motive."

Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov said some of them would be charged under the Scandinavian country's terror laws on Thursday behind closed doors.

“Some had have procured things to make explosives and have tried to acquire weapons,” Bergen Skov was quoted as having said at a joint press conference with the domestic intelligence service.

He said police raided about 20 addresses in Denmark and six police departments across the country were involved. The raids and arrests were coordinated by the Copenhagen police.

No details were given as to what the target was or when an attack would take place.

Drejer, the intelligence chief, said the arrests won’t change Denmark’s terror threat assessment, which "remains serious."

“We look with great severity on a case like this one because it unfortunately confirms that there are people that have the intention and capacity to commit terror (attacks) in Denmark," he added.

Denmark, like many other countries, is dealing with the radicalization of locals who travel to Syria and Iraq to join the Islamic State (ISIS) and then return to their home countries seeking to carry out attacks.

The country was attacked in 2015 by Omar El-Hussein, who opened fire on the Great Synagogue in Copenhagen, killing Israeli security guard Dan Uzan.

El-Hussein was also responsible for a shooting attack on a Copenhagen café. His actions are believed to have inspired a 17-year-old Danish girl who was charged with planning to bomb two schools in the country, including a Jewish school.

In 2017, a citizen born in Denmark had his citizenship revoked after being convicted of being a member of ISIS.

Earlier that year, Denmark announced it would stop paying benefits to ISIS terrorists, including anyone considered to be a national security risk or who may have traveled to join armed group abroad.