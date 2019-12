Why does the Israeli public not seem as panicked as it should be by the possibility of war?

Uri Bar-Joseph and Shmuel Rosner discuss the possibility of a future war with Iran and why the Israeli public doesn’t seem as panicked as it should be by its implications.

Uri Bar-Joseph is professor emeritus in the Department for International Relations of The School for Political Science at Haifa University. He specializes in national security, intelligence studies and the Arab-Israeli conflict